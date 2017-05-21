USC Baseball Embracing Critical SEC Tournament

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - For South Carolina baseball it's time to put their regular season behind them and move forward because the SEC tournament is this week in Hoover, Alabama.

The Gamecocks open the tournament against Vanderbilt Tuesday morning. The teams met back in early April at Founders Park and it was a close series. USC lost by a run in the first game, fell in extra innings in game two before winning by 5 in the series finale.

Carolina has lost 8 straight conference series going into the tournament but they played wonderfully on Saturday in a 10-0 win over Georgia.

Historically Hoover hasn't been kind to USC. They haven't won a conference tournament game there since 2012. But they'll need any and all wins as they try to lock down a NCAA tournament spot.

"We got to win the whole dang thing now," USC junior reliever Tyler Johnson said about the SEC tournament. "You know and Josh (Reagan) said it last night we keep winning we're going to keep playing and I think that's where we're at. Look we've played every team that we've played so far real tight, we've taken games from them, we know that we can play with anybody that we play in the tournament."

South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook believes his team can turn things around and play their best baseball at the right time. They have to.

"It's a do or die situation and we'll go down there and see if we can get on a little bit of a hot streak and you never know. We're going to keep breathing and keep playing and scratching and clawing until the last out is made," Holbrook said. "No reason we can't go down there and get on a little bit of roll and put ourselves back in the conversation. That's going to be our mindset as leave town on Monday."

The Gamecocks and the Commodores will lock horns in Hoover for the SEC tournament opener at 10:30 am ET this Tuesday on the SEC Network.

