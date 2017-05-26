USC Forward To Transfer

Sedee Keita (Photo: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBIA, SC - Frank Martin lost Sindarius Thornwell to graduation, PJ Dozier to the NBA, Marcus Blanton to injury and now another player is leaving the program.

Freshman forward Sedee Keita announced today that he will be transferring from USC. Keita, out of Philadelphia, appeared in 29 games and averaged about 10 minutes per game. He developed into a post presence on the defensive end towards the end of this season.

Maik Kotsar and Chris Silva are still the main bigs but now Martin's front court gets thinner. However he has a number of guys who can step up next season along with a new recruiting class.

Keita will sit out one year per NCAA transfer rules and will have 3 years left of eligibility.

