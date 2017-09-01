USC Gives Back To Texas
Almost two years ago, South Carolina was devastated by the thousand-year flood. With help from across the country, OUR state was able to get back on its feet. Now TEXAS needs our help and the University of South Carolina is stepping up to the plate.
wltx 7:12 PM. EDT September 01, 2017
