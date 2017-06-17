USC Golfer Places 2nd In British Amatuer

SOUTH WALES, GREAT BRITAIN - In the golf world A South Carolina golfer made a splash at the Ladies British Amateur Open. USC junior Ainhoa Olara finished second overall this afternoon in South Wales.
The San Sebastion, Spain native fell 3-2 in the championship match against Leona Maguire of Ireland.
Olara came in as the 39th seed and won five match-play to get to the finals. If she won she would have qualified for the US Women's Open and the Ladies British Open.
Olara posted 5 top 10 finishes for the Gamecocks this season.
