USC Golfer Places 2nd In British Amatuer

SOUTH WALES, GREAT BRITAIN - In the golf world A South Carolina golfer made a splash at the Ladies British Amateur Open. USC junior Ainhoa Olara finished second overall this afternoon in South Wales.

The San Sebastion, Spain native fell 3-2 in the championship match against Leona Maguire of Ireland.

Olara came in as the 39th seed and won five match-play to get to the finals. If she won she would have qualified for the US Women's Open and the Ladies British Open.

Olara posted 5 top 10 finishes for the Gamecocks this season.

