Dakereon Joyner chose Fathers Day to make his college choice public. His father passed away in 2009 so he figured what better way to honor his memory than to choose this day to publicly announce where he will play at the next level.

The Fort Dorchester quarterback had offers from the likes of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisville, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. But Joyner narrowed his list down to USC and N.C. State, choosing the stay in the Palmetto State and play for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks.

Joyner says if his father were here right now, the two would likely sit down and just cry.

"I know he's on my back right now, throughout this whole process with me," Joyner said.

"He'd probably say he's proud of me, I always told him when I make it I'm going to give him a Range Rover and a big house. I'm going to get my mama that Range Rover and house, believe that"

As a junior, Joyner was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year after a season where he completed 190 of 297 passes for 3,642 yards and 44 touchdowns and rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 TDs. He says Muschamp came in with an aggressive sales pitch to let Joyner know he was a top priority on USC's recruiting board.

"South Carolina was down since day one," Joyner said.

"They believed in me. Coach Muschamp, the first thing he did is call me and tell me 'I believe in you'. He re-offered me and reiterated that it was a quarterback offer and that was the only college coach who believed in me since day one. I just want to thank him and I appreciate him to the fullest. "

