COLUMBIA, SC -

The SEC Championships are coming to South Carolina for the first time in 17 years. USC head coach Curtis Frye has been coaching at Carolina for 21 years and for him it's been too long.

Now his team has the opportunity to just host the conference championships but win some events and even place as a team.

Leading the way into the conference finale is Tye Williams. The junior set a new program record in the men's high jump clearing 7 feet 4 1/2 inches which is a new person best for him He accomplished the feat at the legendary Penn Relays in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Frye says the jump by Williams was almost a surprise because had to overcome some obstacles to put his name in the record books.

"We were nervous because he could do a lot of things. He was a long jumper. He could jump 23 feet and he could jump 43 feet in the triple jump but none of his marks were SEC marks. So it was a case of trying to put him in the right place and then he got injured a couple of times," Frye said. "Then as we've gotten our new facility and got him on it things got faster for him at practice so he could get his timing. Indoors he jumped 7 foot 1 inch earlier in the season. So we saw some potential. People saw he could be a great jumper but he had to get the timing down."

The field events will be South Carolina's strong suit. Along with Williams Nakita Gray will aim to podium in the women's high jump. Josh Awotunde and Clarence Gallop won the men's shot put and hammer throw at Penn Relays and will look to conted for SEC titles in those events.

On the track the women's 4X200 of Tyler Brockington, Precious Holmes, Aalayah Sanders and Maiya Dendy are poised to shave of time from their Penn Relay winning time of 1:33.70. Then Ncincilili Titi will lead the mens sprinters as he comes in with top in the 200 meter dash in the country this season.

Watch Curtis Frye cover all this topics in detail in the video above.

South Carolina hosts the SEC Outdoor Track And Field Championships at Cregger Track May 11-13.





