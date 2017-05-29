USC Women Land Penn State Guard

Jan 10, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Lady Lions guard Lindsey Spann Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew OHaren, Matthew OHaren)

COLUMBIA, SC - Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks added an experienced guard from Penn State to their roster today. Lindsey Spann, a graduate transfer from Penn State, will join USC this coming season.

The point guard finished 14th in career three pointers for the Nittany Lions and scored 1,091 career points.

She averaged 10.5 points per game last season after appearing in 29 games and starting 14. That output was second best on a team that won 21 games last season. She was also a Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2016.

Spann's parents are Carolina graduates and she also has family in South Carolina.

Staley adds more depth to USC's backcourt after losing Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray to the WNBA with the addition of Spann who can run the show and play off the ball.

Spann is now the fifth player to join Staley's recruiting class.

© 2017 WLTX-TV