USC Women's Soccer Tops In The Nation In RPI

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - How bout them Gamecocks? The South Carolina women's soccer team is ranked number one in the country in the latest RPI rankings. The list came out today and this is the highest ranking in program history for USC.

South Carolina has three wins over top 30 teams this year. They are 7-1 and 1-0 in the SEC this season.

USC continues SEC play this week with matches at Kentucky on Thursday and they will host Tennessee this Sunday at 2 PM inside Stone Stadium.

