USC's Sindarius Thornwell Returning to Team Following Suspension

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina men's basketball guard Sindarius Thornwell will return to action this week after serving a month-long suspension.

Coach Frank Martin announced Monday that Thornwell will play in the team's SEC opener against Georgia Wednesday.

Thornwell was suspended back on December 4 for an unspecified violation of athletic department policy.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Thorwell said at a news conference Monday morning. "I want to apologize to the fans and most of all my coaches and teammates."

The school says after a review of the situation by Martin and athletics director Ray Tanner, it was determined that Thornwell met the necessary requirements to return to game action.

“Sindarius has taken full responsibility for his mistake that led to his suspension,” Martin said. “He has worked hard over the course of the last few weeks and has done everything we’ve asked of him to make his way back to the court.”

Thornwell was the team's leading scorer and rebounder at the time of his suspension.

South Carolina (10-3) takes on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.

