USC's Tyler Brockington Wins Gold At SEC Finals

COLUMBIA, SC - In track and field the Gamecocks wrapped up their hosting duties in the final day of the SEC Outdoor Championships at the Cregger Track on Saturday.
Fifth year senior Tyler Brockington took home the gold for South Carolina winning the women's 400 meter hurdles in 55. 9 seconds. She was the only Gamecock to finish in first place in the SEC Championship finals.
"It's great to be a Gamecock. Everyday. It's a really humbling experience," Brockington said.
For the Greensboro, NC native, this was victory culminated a long process of training to get to this level.
"I've come out here and I've been able to compete but not like I wanted to and for the first time in 5 years I'm able to pull out what I know I can do so it's amazing to race these girls that are top 10 in the nation already. I'm going to see them the rest of the year so it's not over but for now I'm going to take my win and enjoy it and prepare for Regionals," Brockington said.
For full results go here-http://www.gamecocksonline.com/sports/c-track/recaps/051317aab.html
