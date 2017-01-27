Use this, save $2700/year on groceries!

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The average family in our community wastes 1/3 of all household groceries. That all changes today in my quest to save you time and money.



It's not that we're always careless when we make our food purchases but items don't often stay fresh for nearly as long as they should. For the past few months, we've been testing food preserving and sealing systems, and today we have a winner.



SUPER BOWL TV DEALS & FREEBIES: Click here and you'll get hooked up later today!



With the help of some parent testers, chefs and catering experts, we evaluated several different infomercial favorites that all promise to extend the life of your groceries and cut down on waste.



Watch our expert test of the Foodsaver Vacuum Sealer system.



The Foodsaver V2866 was the winner and even outperformed significantly more expensive models. It brings the following features to the table:



- Keeps food fresh 5X longer

- Saves the average household $2700 per year

- Seal meats, fish, fresh fruits, vegetables

- Moist and dry food settings for sealing in marinades

- Contains more accessories and features than most competing units at triple the price

- Extremely easy to use

- Lowest recorded price today



$50 Off Foodsaver V2866 Vacuum Sealer + Extra Accessories + Bag Bundle + Free Ship

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

***Lowest recorded price. Other stores are not offering the same accessories in this bundle at this price.



No stores pay us to feature their products and this TV station does not benefit from your purchase. Looking for more huge deals? Subscribe to this deal list!

TEGNA