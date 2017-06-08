Semi Truck Loaded With Beer Crashes, Causes Foamy Mess

A truck carrying beer crashed near Tempe on June, 7, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - There's a lot more than 99 (cans) of beer on this Valley freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday that the eastbound US-60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 was closed after a semi-truck carrying beer tipped over on its side.

"No crying over spilled beer," ADOT said.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the driver lost control of the truck on the transition ramp. The truck rolled on its side and the beer, cans of Bud Light, poured out onto the ground from the top of the truck.

And some odd reason, everyone's offering to help with all the cleanup...

The driver, according to DPS, had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The ramp remained closed for cleanup as ADOT cautioned drivers in the area.

"Caution, it's a little foamy there," ADOT tweeted.

