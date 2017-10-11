Verify: Can President Trump really get rid of NBC's license?
President Trump said it's "disgusting" that journalists can write what they want. He can't do away with the First Amendment any more than President Obama could do away with the Second. So we'll just leave that... and focus on a specific threat he made tha
KUSA 6:45 AM. EDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
"It's Welcome News!" Local Chapter Reacts to Boy…Oct 11, 2017, 11:13 p.m.
-
Two Ft. Jackson Soldiers Still Hospitalized After AccidentOct 11, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
-
What It Takes To Get People Playing At FairOct 11, 2017, 11:11 p.m.