Victim Rushed to Hospital After Bad Craigslist Deal

(WLTX) -- One male victim was shot after trying to buy an item he saw on Craiglist Saturday night.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say the incident happened on Grover Wilson Road in Blythewood. Deputies say the suspect attempted to take the victim's cash and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Deputies responded to the hospital just before midnight.

Deputies say the victim refuses to cooperate with deputies. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC with details.

