VIDEO: Lexus SUV plows into young women fighting in street

WARNING: The video contains graphic images and adult language. Viewer discretion is advised.

GRIFFIN, Ga. – Five people were taken to the hospital after a Lexus SUV plowed into a group of young women fighting in the middle of a Griffin street.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident happened in the middle of Quilly Street around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Cell phone video shows a group of young women fighting in the street. An SUV then appears to run into several of the women and drive off. (Click here to watch the video)

The Georgia State Patrol said that one person was air-lifted to Grady Memorial Hospital; several others were taken to Spalding County Hospital. A total of five people were injured.

Troopers are still searching for the SUV and the driver, who they've identified as 31-year-old Shameka Sharell Peoples, of Griffin.

Anyone with information on Peoples' whereabouts is asked to call 770-254-7201.

