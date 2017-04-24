Video of Officer Showing Off Smooth Salsa Moves Goes Viral

Photo captured from Leslie Sapp Facebook Video (Photo: Leslie Sapp Facebook Video, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO (TX) – A video of a San Antonio police officer showing off his salsa moves to a group of kids has quickly became a viral sensation.

Leslie Sapp posted the two-minute long video of a SAPD officer salsa dancing with a group of kids in a backyard. According to her Facebook post, the officer originally came to the house for a noise complaint.

They were hosting a dance crew event, but once the officer arrived it turned into a salsa dance session with kids of all ages.

People are loving the officer’s smooth dance moves with the post gaining over 3,375 shares and 1.8K likes.

View the full view below:

