Video Shows Person Leap Out of Burning Tanker

(Photo: Courtesy Derek P)

KUSA - Dramatic video from a 9NEWS viewer showed a person leaping out of a burning tanker that caught fire on a busy stretch of Interstate 25 Wednesday afternoon, leaving the highway closed for hours.

A rescuer is seen running down the highway and helping to drag the man away from the fire, moments before flames started to engulf the truck.

The driver was the only person injured when the fuel tanker’s tire blew out, causing it to crash.

A plume of smoke from the ensuing fire was visible for miles, and it took firefighters quick some time to get the blaze under control.

I-25 was closed in both directions between Orchard Road and East Belleview Avenue for hours. The Colorado Department of Transportation was able to start opening some southbound lanes shortly before rush hour.

South Metro Fire rescue says 500 gallons of diesel and 500 gallons of eight different oil types spilled onto the highway.

CDOT said during a press conference it hopes to have the highway open again by Thursday morning.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

You can watch the dramatic video above.

© 2017 KUSA-TV