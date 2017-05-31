Viral selfie has a heart-felt mission

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lexington Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting
-
Man Shoots, Kills Son-in-Law
-
Kohlhepp Being Held in Columbia Prison
-
Police Investigate Shooting at Finlay Park
-
Suspect Robbed Bank Dressed as Woman
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
-
Newberry Police Shoot Suspect Who Shot at Them
-
Deputy Mason Moore Laid To Rest
-
The Milk Debate: Separating Science from Hype
-
Troopers: Two Dead, One Injured in Fatal Crash
More Stories
-
Armed & Dangerous Lexington County Man Wanted on…May 31, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
-
Midlands County Could Raise Taxes for EMSMay 31, 2017, 7:41 p.m.
-
Front Porch Roll Call Aims to Bridge Gap With…May 31, 2017, 10:29 p.m.