Volunteers Needed for Disaster Relief

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - Dozens of people in Orangeburg are still recovering from 2015's deadly flood and last year's Hurricane Matthew. County leaders say the major problem is getting people to help.

“The flood was a long term recovery event. It takes people a while to get back to normal and some people, they’ll develop a new normal after the flood or after a major disaster,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley explained. “We are a low income community in Orangeburg County, a lot of our cases are low income cases, and they just don’t have the capacity to recover as fast as some of the other locations.”

Stanley said the biggest is getting more help especially for the people who did not qualify for FEMA assistance.

Stanley said anywhere between 100-200 people need help, and those are just the cases they know about.

“We still have a need for contract organizations, people who can step up in do light construction work, and organizations that can step up and do the mold remediation,” Billy Stanley said. “We can bring the training to the table. Training is free and in some incidences we can get supplies for them to do that but the big thing is the man power.”

The man power is what folks like Sandra Canty so desperately needs.

“The struggle is real especially when you're dealing with children and you have other issues going on in your life,” Canty said. “I mean where do we go from here.”

Canty lives in Vance. She is a single mother who takes careof her children and grandchildren.

She says it's been hard to get back in to her home after feeling the wrath of the floods in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew a year later.

“It’s rough, doing whatever we have to do to put things together, Every time I get a little bit of money, I take it and try to spend it on materials but still don’t have any one to do the work,” Canty said passionately. “If you're able to help people I mean reach out to them.”

Canty and her family are living in another home at this time.

She says it will take at least $20,000 dollars to make her home livable again and says she hasn't qualified for FEMA money to help rebuild.

Stanley said they are looking for community groups to volunteer.

If you or your organization can help, you are asked to attend a meeting at Cornerstone Community Church in Orangeburg.The meeting is next Wednesday at 10 a.m.

You can also reach out to Stanley at 803-533-6265 or bstaley@orangeburgcounty.org.

If you still need assistance, you’re asked to sign up with the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office. They can be reached at 803-896-4068 or contactSCDR@scdr.sc.gov.

