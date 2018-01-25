Iconic filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, Legendary Filmmaker and Ski Icon, Passes Away at 93 (Credit: Warren Miller Co.)

Warren Miller, the iconic filmmaker who pioneered the genre of skiing and adventure sport films, passed away Wednesday evening at his home on Orcas Island. He was 93 years old.

Primarily covering outdoor pursuits, Miller produced more than 500 films during his career and wrote some 1,200 columns and 11 books.

“This is a sad day during which we draw some comfort from the fact that Warren’s legacy of adventure, freedom and humor carries on in the countless lives he touched,” said Laurie Miller, his wife of the past 30 years. “Warren loved nothing more than sharing his life’s adventures and hearing literally every day from friends old and new about how his stories inspired others to enrich and enjoy their own lives. All of us are better for knowing and loving Warren.”

Miller was a World War II veteran, an accomplished surfer, champion sailor, and a ski instructor and racer. His family is asking for privacy at this time but is encouraging anyone who is able to ski a favorite run or to enjoy another activity in his memory.

“I’ll see you same time, same place next year, only I’ll be watching from a different mountaintop.” – Warren Miller

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.



© 2018 KING-TV