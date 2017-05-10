Watch a Bear Chase a Cyclist Down a Hill in Slovakia

The chilling footage is leaving the internet in awe. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

That was definitely a close call.

The internet is in awe after a video surfaced online of a pair of bicyclists were chased by a bear in Slovakia.

Uploaded to YouTube, the video shows one of the riders filming the bicyclist in front of him when suddenly a bear emerges and begins to chase the leading cyclist.

After a few chilling moments, the bear veers off back into the forest.

Since it's upload, the video has been viewed more than 4,500,000 times.

This is certainly one ride these riders will never forget.

