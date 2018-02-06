WATCH: Corgi Sneaks Out to Ride One-Eyed Pony

Callie Schenker shot video of her neighbor's Corgi riding on her "one-eyed wonder pony" Cricket. (YouTube) (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

Bolivar, MO (KHOU) - “I can’t make this stuff up!!!”

That was the message Callie Schenker posted with video she shot of a little dog riding her one-eyed pony outside her Missouri home.

“So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one-eyed wonder pony are best friends,” Schenker posted on Facebook.

By Tuesday, the dog and pony show had more than 5.3 million views.

“He rode it like people,” Schenker told the Springfield Leader News. “That, to us, is the killer of the video – that he actually stayed on.

Last month, Schenker shared a still photo of the dog sitting on Cricket’s back.

She said the Corgi named Roper also sneaks into their house through the doggie door and eats their dog’s food.

“The dog’s kind of a pain in the butt,” she told the newspaper.

Schenker said Roper’s owners are Mennonites who avoid going online, so they likely have no idea their dog is gaining internet fame.

