WATCH | LeBron James Does the Fresh Prince Dance Prior to Facing Oklahoma City Thunder

Cleveland, OH (WKYC) - If LeBron James is anxious about approaching his 30,000th career point, it didn't show in pregame warm-ups.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepared to take the court for their Saturday afternoon matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 'Humongotron' at Quicken Loans Arena caught James getting loose outside his team's locker room. With the Sugar Hill Gang's "Apache (Jump on It)" playing on the speakers, James proceeded to dance along.

LeBron James does the Fresh Prince #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/OFir0Wrytk — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 20, 2018

James' jig - for which he was briefly joined by Cavaliers teammate and close friend Dwyane Wade -- was reminiscent of a famous scene from 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' in which Will Smith and his cousin Carlton dance to the same song.

With his pregame dance out of the way, James will now look to become just the seventh player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points. The 4-time MVP is 25 points away from the milestone after scoring 16 points in a win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

But regardless of whether or not James hits the 30,000 mark with Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George in town on Saturday, the Cavs megastar has already been responsible for one highlight of the day.

