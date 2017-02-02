Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

(Photo: Jeff Swensen, Getty Images) (Photo: 2014 Getty Images)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA. (WLTX)- Thanks a lot Phil.

The world's most famous groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter at Gobbler's Knob on Thursday morning.

According to legend, if it's sunny and Phil sees his shadow, the scared groundhog returns to his burrow and the U.S. will endure six more weeks of winter.

But...

if it's cloudy when the groundhog emerges on Feb. 2, the critter won't see his shadow and will leave his burrow, meaning winter will soon end and an early start to spring is coming.

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter (Photo: WLTX)

The groundhog, emerging from a sleep, squealed as he was pulled from his burrow about 7:15 a.m. He was placed on a stump, then his official prognostication was made.

It was Phil's 131st prediction, an institution in the Western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney that dates back to 1886. On Thursday morning, hundreds of people descended on Gobbler's Knob as a light snow fell to watch Phil be coaxed from his burrow.

Phil has had a spotty record over the past 30 years, predicting the weather correctly only about half the time. But last year, he nailed it when he didn't see his shadow. February and March were warmer than average, reports NOAA.

