WATCH: Woman fires gun into traffic on I-77

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Steelville businessman details his return from death experience
-
Truck plows into Endymion crowd.
-
Zion Williamson's Monster Dunk
-
Witnesses describe crash
-
Business is 'Complete Loss' After Fire
-
Offensive Poster at Swansea High School
-
High School Hoop Highlights
-
Pastor Wants Social Media Rants to Stop
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Police Search for Subway Robber
More Stories
-
Deputies Search for Missing Autistic Teen Last Seen…Feb 26, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Title Time: No. 7 South Carolina beats No. 22 Wildcats 95-87Feb 26, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Deputies: 65-Year-Old Man 'Severely Beaten" in the HeadFeb 26, 2017, 12:14 p.m.