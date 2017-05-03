Brewery Now Selling World's First 1,000-Pack of Beer

(Photo: Wesley, Nia)

FINLAND - You can now buy a 1,000-pack of beer.

Unfortunately, only if you live in Finland.

A Finnish brewery debuted the world’s first 1,000 pack of beer on Monday in honor of the company’s 100th birthday.

The grand case has exactly 1,080 cans and it sits on a wooden pallet. It cost Finns €2,150, which would run Americans exactly $2,348.03. That's $2.17 per can.

Here is the 1000 pack of beer, should I buy one? Just 2100€ 😍 pic.twitter.com/eIPruLsxxA — MineAver (@Mine_Aver) May 2, 2017

Check out a few willing to shell out the cash for the bulk beer.

Three guys bought the 1000-pack of beer pic.twitter.com/0Q6hdoQpDc — Mildly Interesting (@interest_mild) April 29, 2017

