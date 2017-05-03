WLTX
Close

Brewery Now Selling World's First 1,000-Pack of Beer

Nia Wesley, KING 9:02 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

FINLAND - You can now buy a 1,000-pack of beer.

Unfortunately, only if you live in Finland.

A Finnish brewery debuted the world’s first 1,000 pack of beer on Monday in honor of the company’s 100th birthday.

The grand case has exactly 1,080 cans and it sits on a wooden pallet. It cost Finns €2,150, which would run Americans exactly $2,348.03. That's $2.17 per can.

 

 

Check out a few willing to shell out the cash for the bulk beer.

 

 

 

 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories