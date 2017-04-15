Cam Newton shows off all-floral attire at Coachella

Photo: Taken from @Cameron1Newton's Instagram account.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton is known for being unapologetically himself.

Apparently, the Panthers quarterback doesn't mind standing out at Coachella. Newton posted pictures of himself wearing a bold (perhaps questionable?), floral outfit on his Instagram account.

While anyone with a 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame would struggle to blend in with the crowd, Newton did a solid job of living up to his Instagram post's caption, "I stand out, I don't blend in."

"į štâñd ØŪT į döñt ß1ËND įñ; whëñ į šâįd thât į MËÅNT 1T❗️" -FŪTŪRË #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

