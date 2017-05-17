Deer Wrangled in in the Middle of Wamart

Walmart shoppers in Wadena got a real sense of the outdoors Tuesday night when a deer strolled into the store. (Photo: Stephanie Koljonen/Facebook)

WADENA, Minn. - Walmart shoppers in Wadena got a real sense of the outdoors Tuesday night when a deer strolled into the store.

Stephanie Koljonen, of Wadena, witnessed the commotion.

"We were in the pet aisle when we heard what sounded like shelves falling, then a woman screaming," she said. "We rushed to help and that's when we saw a deer was on the loose."

Koljonen says a fellow shopper swooped in and corralled the deer, gently holding it and covering its eyes so it wouldn't be spooked. That's when Koljonen grabbed her camera. She snapped a photo and shared it on Facebook. Her post now has more than 1,000 shares. Authorities later responded and freed the deer.

Koljonen discovered the deer apparently strolled through motion-sensor doors in the Garden Center and eventually made its way into the aisles.

No shoppers or deer were injured in the spectacle.

