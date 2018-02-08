Man Arrested After Allegedly Spanking Stranger's Child in Kroger Checkout Line

NEWMAN, GA (WXIA) - A man was taken into custody after allegedly spanking a 2-year-old child in a grocery store checkout line.

Police arrested 62-year-old Juan Guvarra Martinez after he allegedly spanked a stranger’s child at a Newnan, Georgia Kroger earlier this week.

The father of the child told police Martinez was intoxicated when he grabbed his son by the arm and spanked him at the self-checkout line. The father said store employees were quick to separate the parties, according to the police report.

Martinez was still in line when officers arrived. When asked about the incident, he told police the boy was “doing something with a candy bar.” The report stated Martinez’s eyes were bloodshot and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person.”

Police stated Martinez’s speech was slurred and he began to cuss in front of employees and customers.

Martinez was then handcuffed and taken out of the store.

Once inside the patrol car, the police report stated Martinez began kicking the doors and windows. Police said at the jail, he would not respond to staff leading staff to call an ambulance.

Martinez was cleared by Newnan Piedmont Hospital Emergency room and transported back to the Coweta County Jail where he was turned over to the booking staff without incident.

Martinez was charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of officers.

© 2018 WXIA-TV