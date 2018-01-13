SpaceX Launch Debris Washes Ashore Near Myrtle Beach

SpaceX debris washes ashore. Pic. WBTW

Myrtle Beach, SC (CBS) - The US Coast Guard helped to remove SpaceX launch debris after is washed ashore near Myrtle Beach.

The Coast Guard said it was called about “vessel debris” on the beach. According to WBTW, officials confirmed it was space debris from a recent SpaceX launch.

Law enforcement then took the material to a fire station.

