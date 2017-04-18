What We Know About the Fresno Shooting Victims

THINKSTOCK

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Details about the victims of Tuesday afternoon's shooting spree in Fresno are limited. Here's what we know.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says one of its employees was killed during the shooting in downtown Fresno that left two others dead.

Police say the PG&E employee, who has not been identified, was sitting in the passenger seat of his work truck when the suspect walked up and shot him. The driver of the truck sped off to the police department for help.

The utility says in a statement it's cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate what led the suspect to open fire Tuesday at four locations within a block.

Nearby, a resident says a victim of the Fresno shooting was lying on the sidewalk leading to his front door and had appeared to be carrying groceries.

Stephen Hughes says he and his wife rushed home Tuesday after receiving a frantic call from a neighbor. They saw a body draped in a blanket. Hughes said he's lived for 40 years in the home, which is in a neighborhood lined with tall, mature trees.

The blanket was later removed and replaced by black screens, from which a pair of feet in black shoes and white socks could be seen. Nearby was a bag of groceries, partly spilled.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

Another man is reported to have been gunned downed in a charity parking lot.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno shouted "God is great" in Arabic and had posted on social media that he dislikes white people.

All three victims in Tuesday's killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.



