White House communications director Mike Dubke resigns

White House communications director Mike Dubke has resigned, according to media reports.

Dubke, who has been in the role for three months, handed in his resignation on May 18, Axios reported. The Washington Post and Politico also reported the development. Axios said Dubke offered to stay until end of Trump’s first overseas trip as president.

Trump returned to Washington on Saturday from a nine-day foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels and Italy.

Dubke's last day as White House communications director has not been set, Axios reported.

