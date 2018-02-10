White House Easter Egg Roll Lottery Now Open

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

Washington, DC (WUSA) - The White House has opened up their lottery for the annual Easter Egg Roll. The tradition allows kids 13 and under onto the White House grounds to participate in an egg roll, hear music, and play games.

The lottery will be open from Friday, February 9 through Thursday, February 15. The 2018 Easter Egg Roll will be held on Monday, April 2.

Families with children 13 and under can enter the lottery through the Parks and Recreation website here. Winners will be announced on Friday, March 2. Tickets are free.

The fun isn't just for kids either. Adults who wish to volunteer can also apply through the website here. Volunteers must be able to attend a mandatory training and be available for one of two shifts throughout the day. Volunteers will be selected by March 9.

This year will be the 140th Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that began in 1878. President Hayes was the first to begin inviting children to the White House for a day of egg-rolling the Monday after Easter. Since then, the President and First Lady have participated in the event, taking part in activities, and mingling with children and volunteers.

