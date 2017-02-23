Winthrop Poll: SC Residents React to Pres.Trump, Economy

President Donald Trump speaks at an event at the Boeing plant in North Charleston on Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Rock Hill, SC (Winthrop University)- The latest Winthrop Poll results show that 47% of South Carolina residents disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the nation’s top job, while 44% approve. His approval numbers in South Carolina are higher than his current national approval rating.

Within his own party, the 45th president has support from 77% of residents who are GOP or lean Republican. Donald Trump received nearly 55% of the November presidential votes cast in South Carolina.

Since his January inauguration, Trump has stirred up varying emotions across the country.

Winthrop Poll respondents were given a range of adjectives to describe Trump, the results of which reflect a wide spectrum. Among the findings were these observations:

More than three-quarters of South Carolina Republicans said they are proud of the president, said he’s confident, and stands up for people like them.

More than four-fifths of African Americans in SC said the word “safe” inaccurately described how Trump made them feel. Nearly 80% of them disapprove of how Trump is handling his job.

Only 39% of residents describe Trump as thoughtful.

Read more of the poll results here.

