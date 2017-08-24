Witness: Charleston gunman declared 'There's a new boss'

(Photo: WCIV)

Charleston, SC (AP)- Authorities say a fired dishwasher shot and killed the executive chef at a crowded Charleston restaurant before holding a person hostage for about three hours before he was shot and wounded by police.

Deputy Charleston County coroner Sheila Williams late Thursday identified the slain man as 37-year-old Anthony Shane Whiddon, executive chef of Virginia's restaurant in downtown Charleston.



Mayor John Tecklenburg says the hostage was freed uninjured. The Thursday shooting took place on King Street, a line of shops and fine dining outlets catering to tourists and locals alike in South Carolina's most historic city.



Tecklenburg quickly said the shooting was "the act of a disgruntled employee" and not a terrorist attack or a hate crime in a city where nine black church members were killed by a white man two years ago.



Authorities didn't immediately release the gunman's name.

