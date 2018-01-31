Woman caught on camera mopping tables after floor at Cleveland party center

Cleveland, OH (WKYC) - “Disturbing.”

That’s the description used by Facebook user Carla Zach Lewis after she recorded video of a woman using the same mop on the floors and tables at a party center that was rented.

The video was taken on Saturday where Lewis says her friend rented State Road Party Center until midnight Sunday. But before everyone was gone, the video shows a woman we’ve now identified as the manager of the facility mopping the tables.

We confronted the manager who says it was a “mistake,” and that she wasn’t feeling well when the incident happened. She was not willing to give us her name.

She also says that she was not serving any food the day of the event and that the renters brought in their own food.

Wednesday afternoon, an unnamed company rented the center, specifically the kitchen, for food preparation. Those same tables were in use.

The manager claims the tables have been properly cleaned since the video emerged and that the video doesn’t tell the entire story.

WKYC has contacted the Cleveland Department of Public Health and are awaiting their findings.

