Woman Found Dead, Covered in Trash Identified by Coroner

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the woman found dead and covered in trash in a wooded area of Columbia.

Watts says 44-year-old Leona Monique Pack of Columbia, SC was found at approximately 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Two Notch Road. He says an autopsy indicated that Pack died from homicidal violence.



The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.



Investigators say an employee working to clean up the area discovered the woman hidden under some trash . Deputies said the woman appears to have been there for some time.

Anyone who may have information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

