Woman Held Captive in Pit Inside Neighbor's Backyard Shed, Police Say

Police say a woman was held in an old well in the shed behind this home. (Photo: Twitter)

BLANCHESTER, Ohio -- A crying woman was held captive in a pit inside her neighbor’s backyard shed, and the man was arrested on a charge of kidnapping, police in Ohio say.

Dennis Dunn has a history of mental health issues and was taken to a hospital, according to Blanchester police.

Police say the woman was reported missing about 2 a.m. Wednesday, and neighbors called police about 4 a.m., after hearing cries from the shed.

Brown shed behind red truck is where woman held captive. Neighbors say she was inside old well. Dennis Dunn arrested. @Local12 Blanchester pic.twitter.com/LrALPgTlKY — meghan mongillo (@meghanmongillo) April 26, 2017

Police found Jennifer Elliot in an old well under the shed, CBS Cincinnati affiliate WKRC reports. The well was covered with wood and heavy objects.

Elliot’s mother reported her missing a few hours before she was found. Elliott was taken to a hospital and has been released.

It couldn’t immediately be determined whether Dunn has an attorney to comment on the accusations.

WKRC reports that earlier this month, Dunn called police multiple times and told them people were trying to break into his home. No one was found. Dunn had a gun during one of the calls. Police also smelled burning marijuana, which Dunn thought was legal to grow for personal use, he told police, WKRC reported.

After those police runs, Dunn was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital for psychiatric evaluation, and was later released.

