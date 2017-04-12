Woman Makes 57 False 911 Calls to Lexington County

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department needs help identifying a woman who has made dozens of false 911 calls.

Captain Adam Myrick says the calls include shooting, armed robbery and burglary emergencies.

“With these situations we've gotten there and haven't found anything,” says Myrick. “We've not found any trace or any information related to these calls. That's why we believe they are false.”

In a March 28th 911 call released to the public, the caller sends deputies to a Shell gas station on St. Andrews road. She is also heard forgetting the number that she used to call dispatch.

Investigators also believe she is giving a false name, but believe she is from the St. Andrews area.

“We need to do what we can to make sure this stops because it's diverting resources and personnel away from other issues that we need to be taking care of in the community,” says Myrick.

Making a false 911 call is a misdemeanor offense and can lead up to six months behind bars, along with fines.

While no charges have been discussed, the department needs help in finding this woman, so that no other false calls are made.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

