Woman slams body-shamers after sharing beach photo of fit husband

Instagram user @a_body_positive_jazzy shared an image of herself and her husband at the beach. (Photo: Screenshot)

An aspiring plus-size model slammed body shamers who posted negative comments after she shared a photo of herself and her fit husband on Instagram.

Instagram user Jazzy, @a_body_positive_jazzy, posted a photo Friday of herself at the beach alongside her ripped husband.

Jazzy pointed out in the caption that while the two have different body types, her husband has helped her love herself, curves and all.

"Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why," Jazzy wrote. "How could he love something that isn't 'perfect?'"

Jazzy said she often questioned how her man, who was "born fit," could love her.

"I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk. Hell, if I run up the stairs too fast my body claps (lmao)! But now I see I do have the 'perfect' body," she said. "Every roll, every curve, and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy! I love my body, and I finally see why he does too."

Many commented on the photo, which was liked almost 60,000 times, praising Jazzy for her bravery and message of acceptance.

"Love this!! You are beautiful!!! My husband is the same loves every inch of me. And you are in inspiration to myself and so many others," Instagram user @mostly.mom wrote.

Another user said Jazzy's story hit home.

"Such a beautiful story and beautiful woman," Instagram user @enchantedt wrote. "This helps me love my body more."

Jazzy, who describes herself as a body-positive advocate, said along with the positive comments came some hateful ones.

One user slammed Jazzy as a "fat" woman who was promoting being physically unfit.

Jazzy posted a photo of a negative comment Sunday and said she felt horrible when she read the comments. She said she took comfort in the fact that the person doesn't know her or understand her mission to be healthy.

"They don't know that I eat healthy, hike, go to the gym all the time and can most likely out lift them any day! Just because I'm a big girl doesn't mean I'm unhealthy and promoting being unhealthy," she said.

Keep fighting the good fight, Jazzy!

