Woman Stole $10,000 Ring from Columbia Store, Police Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for a woman who they say stole a $10,000 ring from a jewelry store.

Officers say the woman took the item from one of the stores located at the Columbiana Centre Mall in the Harbison area on September 30.

Surveillance photos have been released of her.

Anyone with information on who she may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

