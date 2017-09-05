Working Moms Workout

Busy moms still have an opportunity to take care of themselves with a workout that includes the little ones. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Moms, you’re busy. We get it. Between your day job and mom job, studies show your average working day is 14 hours. Yikes! No wonder it can be hard to get in time to relax, let alone workout!

But, fitness doesn’t have to be a burden. In fact, quick circuits, even with your little ones, can add up.

Just in time for National Working Mother’s Day, Jessica Eadon, a fitness coach at Johnson Barbell in Columbia, has a look at ways to sweat it out without stressing out.

