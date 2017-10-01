Wynonna Judd cancels Maine performance due to medical emergency, TMZ reports

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 20: Wynonna Judd performs during Grand Ole Opry Total Eclipse 2017 Special Sunday Night Show at Grand Ole Opry House on August 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Wynonna Judd cancelled her performance at Aura nightclub in Portland, Maine on Saturday night due to a "medical emergency," according to TMZ.

Several NEWS CENTER viewers confirm a person came to the stage and stated the show was canceled due to Wynonna's 'medical emergency.'

TMZ also states that a law enforcement source said someone called 911, but Judd did not want to be taken to the hospital, and so the EMTs left the scene.

NEWS CENTER reached out to local hospitals, but we were not able to confirm that Judd was listed as a patient.

NEWS CENTER also reached out to Judd's management, and we have not yet heard back.

It is currently unknown what the nature of Judd's medical emergency was.

