Most Inspirational, Inspiring South Carolina Stories of 2016

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - On social media right now, there's some talk that 2016 hasn't been a great year, and that it'll be a good thing when 2017 rolls in. And while this year has seen its fair share of tragedies, high-profile celebrity deaths, and other calamities, it's important to note--a lot of good things happened too!

There were stories that inspired us, made our hearts swell with pride, and reaffirmed that there is good in our world, much of it in our own backyard.

News19 is looking back at some of those stories that touched us and you that we've been able to bring you over the last year. For our res, we're focusing just on the stories here in the Midlands and in South Carolina--but of course, there were so many more across the nation. Hope you enjoy.

The Voice That Kept a Truck Driver Alive

In May, Joe Stroman was driving his big rig on I-20 in Kershaw County in the rain when his truck slid off the road, and fell into a river below.

As he was laying on his truck waiting for first responders to arrive, he remembered a voice calling from the bridge, telling him that help was coming, and that he would be okay. Stroman said the words of encouragement helped keep him alive.

When we posted the story on Facebook, viewers were able to help us find the person, who turned out to be an aspiring boxer from Augusta.

Strangers Save Man from Overturned Car on I-20

In July, a man's car crashed, then flipped over, on Interstate 20 in Lexington County, leaving the vehicle upside down. Several drivers quickly stopped and went over to see how they could help.

After evaluating what to do for a minute or so, they all put their hands underneath the car, then flipped it back upright. Luckily, the man inside received no serious injuries, but you could see the relief on his face when he was pulled to safety.

Community Throws Prom for 10-Year-Old in Hospice

BJ Wilkes, a 10-year-old-boy born with a heart defect, just wanted to find a way to have a good time. His family and friends had the idea for the prom, and thought it would be a relatively small affair. Then word spread.

In the end, 300 people would show up.

"It shows there's still good in the world, to give him one of the few things he's wanting," said one of the people who attended the event.

Foster Kid Gets a Car and a Family

Teen who spent most of his life in foster care received a special gift this summer - a car. Eighteen-year-old Johnathan Small received the car from the South Carolina Foster Parent Association's On the Road Again Program.

"This is a big thing for him," his foster father said, "he's not used to having big things happen."

'Mother,' Son Overcome Tragedy to Graduate Together

Among the crowd of 600 men and women getting their degrees from South Carolina State University this May were a mother and son who have overcome tragedy and are graduating together.

Vondella is really Tabaris’ aunt, Tabaris’s mom died in an accident in 2002.

“I just want to make the community better make South Carolina better and hopefully we can grow and do great things,” Tabaris said. “Well you got to know that life is all about sacrifices and you’ve got to overcome things.”

Once Paralyzed, Jack Enright Walks To Get Diploma

In March of 2015, Chapin High'sJack Enright was hurt in a freak lacrosse accident. A collision on the field broke Enright's neck and damaged his spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. He was given a 10 percent chance to walk again.

But this year, he defied the odds, and was able to walk across the stage to get his diploma

Midlands Family Opens Heart and Home To Evacuees

When backs are up against the wall, South Carolina knows how to come together and lend a helping hand. That is exactly what some families did in the Midlands during Hurricane Matthew.

With hotels in the Midlands full, Jeff and Kathy Norris put aside their apprehension, replacing it instead with their faith.

"Our Christian faith is central to who we are, so we pray about it and we said ok we want to open our home up and lets see if we can help with that," they said.

78 Year-Old Columbia Veteran Graduates From USC

Bob Burg spent several years in the Air Force, and worked at his family business for 35 years before retiring. But then he realized there was still a void in his life.

So at age 74, he enrolled in college, and this past May, he got his degree.

"I just wanted to see if I could do it," he said. "I had never been a student, even when I was back in high school I was a terrible student, I never paid much attention to school, most of the time I didn’t even go. So I just wanted to see if I could do it."

Midlands UPS Driver Logs 4 Million Miles with No Accidents

From his perch in a UPS tractor-trailer cab, Roosevelt Green of Richland County has seen it all in more than 40 years of driving: thunderstorms, fog, blizzards, and road rage.

He’s driven 4 million miles without an accident, the distance of eight trips to the moon and back.

UPS Driver Comes to the Rescue of Elderly Woman in Need

Dwight Praylow has been a UPS driver for 15 years and met Nancy McCummings when he delivered packages to her disabled son who lived with her. Her son died in 2013.

hen Praylow heard McCummings needed help, he stepped up. Praylow learned McCummings house suffered some damage in the 2015 October flood and had a horrible roach infestation that made it unlivable.

To me it goes back to that saying, it takes a village to raise a child," Praylow explains. "So when that child gets to be elderly, who is going to take care of them. So to me its a reach back kind of thing."

Lifetime Saluda County Resident Turns 105 Years Old

Wife, mother, sister, great-great grandmother, breast cancer survivor, farmer -- all of these are words that describe Lucille Miller. If that doesn't impress you already, she was born back in 1911.

Miller now keeps active with quick one-liners and funny responses.

Coastal Carolina Wins College World Series

The team from Conway doesn't get the headlines and attention that USC and Clemson do, but this year, they became the kings of college baseball.

USC sends supplies to help Louisiana flood victims. A year earlier, Baton Rouge helped Columbia when the floods damaged our area.

Woman drops to her knees in prayer during Charlotte protests

Iridecent Clouds in Columbia This created a beautiful sight over the area back in September.

