York county inmate escapes in white truck

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Parents Upset at Pelion Middle School
-
Carolina student arrested, facing deportation
-
Fatal Hit and Run Suspect Arrested
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
Lexington to Buyback Flood Damaged Homes
-
School Holds Roundtable to Help Boys
-
Retire to Buffett
-
Shark Pups at Riverbanks Zoo
-
Newberry Adding $1.5 Million Tennis Complex
More Stories
-
Midlands Woman Dies While Burning TrashMar. 7, 2017, 4:40 p.m.
-
New Softball Field For Lexington High Comes After LawsuitMar. 7, 2017, 9:18 p.m.
-
Bill Would Allow Manslaughter Charges if Dealers' Drugs KillMar. 7, 2017, 7:48 p.m.