Your Super Bowl National Anthem Singer: Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

It's official: Luke Bryan is going to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI.

The country star announced that he'll perform at NRG Stadium in Houston ahead of the big game on Feb. 5. He's the first male singer to take the Super Bowl stage for the anthem since Billy Joel sang it 10 years ago. (Joel performed the national anthem in both 1989 and 2007.) Since then, these performers have sung before kickoff during the most-watched TV program of the year, in order from most recent: Lady Gaga (this year's halftime performer), Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Jordin Sparks.

If you're not a country music fan, or you're just unfamiliar with the 40-year-old musician, here's a bit about him:

He's from Georgia

The singer/songwriter was born in Leesburg, Ga., as the youngest son of a farmer. Bryan moved to Nashville after high school to pursue a music career.

You've probably heard his songs

Bryan's hits include Someone Else Calling You Baby and Country Girl (Shake It for Me). Recently, his single Move topped the country charts. It's the fifth song from his recent album Kill the Lights to hit No. 1 on Billboard's country airplay chart.

He's raked in big awards

Bryan won the Country Music Association's coveted entertainer of the year award twice in a row: 2014 and 2015.

Nothing will stop him from performing

Last October, the singer continued his Farm Tour after fracturing his collarbone in a biking accident.

He has plenty of shows coming up

Before the Super Bowl, he's playing the Crash My Playa festival in Mexico. After the big game, he's continuing his Kill the Lights tour.

