Download the McDonalds App
Download the McDonald's app today and start saving today! The McDonald's app offers new deals each week sent straight to your phone on all your favorite menu items-just download and open the app, select the offer you want to use, and scan the code at the
wltx 5:59 PM. EDT March 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman Found Dead Worked For Lexington Sheriff
-
Missing Teen Found Safe
-
What You'll Find Inside the Bowling Alley, Quaker Steak Off Shop Road
-
My Videolicious Video
-
Newberry Farmers Protect Crops Before Frost
-
Woman's Body Found in West Columbia
-
Arrest Made in Sumter Stabbing Death
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Teen
-
Triad Couple With Sick Baby In Hospice Gets Married
-
Frank Martin Breaks Down The NCAA Experience
More Stories
-
One More Freezing Night, and Then the Warmup BeginsMar 16, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
-
Suspects Steal Cash, Medicine from Columbia Man in…Mar 16, 2017, 12:19 p.m.
-
HuHot Mongolian Grill in Harbison ClosesMar 16, 2017, 1:29 p.m.