(Photo: WLTX)

Download the McDonald’s app today and start saving today!

The McDonald’s app offers new deals each week sent straight to your phone on all your favorite menu items—just download and open the app, select the offer you want to use, and scan the code at the counter or in the drive thru. Download today to get great offers and start earning McCafé Rewards—buy five McCafé Beverages and your next one is FREE!

The McDonald’s app is free to download and available in the App Store or on Google Play.

© 2017 WLTX-TV