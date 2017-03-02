Overlooking beautiful Lake Woodcross in the heavily wooded Harbison area, HarborChase of Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care offers retirement living for individuals seeking respectful assistance with the activities of daily living.

Though nestled in a natural setting, HarborChase is only minutes away from some of the most popular shopping and dining establishments in the Columbia area. Through our award-winning Chef’s Fare Dining Services, residents enjoy fresh, seasonal cuisine prepared by our culinary team and served in multiple dining rooms. Our signature Life Enrichment Program is designed to provide social, fitness, devotional, fitness and recreational opportunities to energize and inspire. Our dedicated associates and care partners work hard to ensure that there is something for everyone to enjoy each and every day.

For more information please contact us at 803-780-4548

