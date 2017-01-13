Lexington Medical Center: Kids and Ear Infections
Lexington Medical Center, in West Columbia, S.C., anchors a county-wide health care network that includes six community medical centers throughout Lexington County and employs a staff of 5,600 health care professionals.
wltx 5:01 PM. EST January 13, 2017
More Stories
-
Baby Kamiyah kidnapped hours after birth in…Jan 13, 2017, 1:28 p.m.
-
Family of Stolen Baby Found in SC Prayed, Never Gave Up HopeJan 13, 2017, 3:37 p.m.
-
4 Women Arrested in Columbia Prostitution Sting; 1…Jan 13, 2017, 3:51 p.m.